Winnipeg’s CAO said the city has found the $9.5 million dollars in savings to cover a budget shortfall.

Doug McNeil said the city identified $3.5 million dollars in capital projects that will be delayed or cancelled.

Additionally, a wage freeze was forced on 250 senior staff.

Departments were also given targets and restrictions on discretionary spending, hiring consultants, and travel.

McNeil said there will be no impact to front-line services or workers.

A report is set to come out at a later date detailing the savings.

The city faced a deficit following record snow falls in December.