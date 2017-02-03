CancerCare Manitoba has released some alarming statistics ahead of World Cancer Day, which falls on Feb. 4.

The news however, comes with some comforting numbers.

Manitoba doctors say cases of cancer in our province and across the country are on the rise.

That’s because cancer is more common as you age and Canada, including Manitoba, have an increasingly aging population.

“So, we do expect the number of Manitobans diagnosed with cancer every year is going to increase by 50 per cent over the next 10 to 15 years,” said oncologist Dr. Kris Paulson with CancerCare Manitoba.

The good news is that people are now living better with cancer. More effective and safer treatments mean more people with cancer can be cured, treated or have the disease controlled.

Dr. Paulson also said nearly half of cancers are preventable by following a few simple tips:

Don’t smoke

Drink less alcohol

Eat more fruits and vegetables, and less processed foods

And stay active

CancerCare works with communities across the province so cancer patients can be treated closer to their home communities.