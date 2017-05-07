A woman who dedicated her last days to fighting to help people with cancer received a posthumous honour at Sunday’s Winnipeg Police Service Half Marathon.

All funds raised from this year’s marathon are going to the Canadian Cancer Society in support of brain cancer research.

Just before her 36th birthday in August 2016, Joanne Schiewe died after an 18-month battle with glioblastoma multiforme, Stage 4 brain cancer. Schiewe was a prolific runner who competed in the WPS event many times.

On Sunday, her mother and partner Jared Spier were presented with the national Medal of Courage, which recognizes someone who has shown exceptional courage in their own battle against cancer, or who has helped others going through cancer.

After Schiewe was diagnosed in February 2015, she continued to race in WPS half-marathon. Last year, she raced only about a week after finishing her 10th round of chemotherapy, said Spier.

“It meant a lot to her to get the support from the community, but I think also just to know that she was doing something. For her, it wasn’t enough to just sit there and wait for what was going to come,” he said.

After her diagnosis, Schiewe became an advocate for cancer patients, working with the Canadian Cancer Society to convince the Manitoba government to cover the costs of cancer drugs taken outside of hospitals, the society said in a news release.

Under the Manitoba Home Cancer Drug Program, 14,500 patients have claimed $82 million in benefits, said the release.

Schiewe also fundraised tens of thousands of dollars for cancer research, competing in marathons while undergoing cancer treatment. She raced in five marathons, an ironman triathlon and more than 20 half-marathons.

In her last two WPS, Schiewe raised $80,000 and this year, a fundraising campaign in her honour raised $110,000.

While survival rates for many forms of cancer have increased, survival rates for brain cancer are only 25 per cent. Spier said Schiewe’s form of cancer has a survival rate of just five per cent after five years.

Because of that, Spier said there aren’t many “champions” around to raise awareness about these particular forms of cancer.

“Jo realized that she needed to be that person to stand up,” he said.

Catherine Wreford Ledlow ran with Schiewe in last year’s marathon. This year, the Stage 3 brain cancer patient raised the most money, with more than $16,000.

Wreford Ledlow was diagnosed in June 2013. Doctors gave her two to six years to live.

“There just isn’t enough money. There’s a research team here in Winnipeg and I just wanted to give them more money so they can do more research, ‘cause there just isn’t enough money for brain cancer research right now.”

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, brain cancer kills 2,000 Canadians each year and is the leading cause of cancer death in children under 14.