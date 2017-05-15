Dozens of people from Little Grand Rapids First Nation gathered Sunday night at a candlelight vigil to remember a young mother mauled by dogs on Little Grand Rapids First Nation.

Roderick Mayham said his niece, 24-year-old Donnelly Rose Eaglestick, was attacked by dogs.

Her body was discovered Saturday morning outside a new water treatment plant on the First Nation.

“Donnelly was a happy person,” Doris Mayham, Eaglestick’s aunt said. “She was loving and caring to her six-year-old little girl.”

RCMP said they have conducted a thorough investigation and have determined that the death is in relation to the animal attack and is not suspicious.

An RCMP spokesperson said its Forensic Identification Unit was flown into the fly-in community, about 270 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, Saturday night to assist in the investigation.

Chief Roy Dunsford told CTV News Eaglestick’s body was found surrounded by about 30 dogs. Dunsford said one of the dogs has been put down.