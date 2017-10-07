

CTV Winnipeg





A 53-year-old man has gone missing at Sunset Beach just south of Grand Marais.

Around 5:25 a.m. Friday RCMP said they received a call that a man had not returned to shore after he had gone fishing Thursday evening, as he has done many times before.

Investigators said his vehicle and trailer were found at the beach early Friday morning.

RCMP said they have conducted a search by air, land, and water with no sign of the canoer at this time.

The investigation is ongoing