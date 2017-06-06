Featured
Car crash sends two to hospital, damages North End building
A business was damaged in the collision that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
Two people were sent to hospital after an early morning crash in Winnipeg's North End.
The collision happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning on Selkirk Avenue. A convenience store damaged in the crash.
One of the vehicles involved was stolen, police said.
A 19-year-old male suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition after the incident, but has been upgraded to stable. The other person sent to hospital was in stable condition.
Both directions of Selkirk Avenue between Arlington and Mackenzie streets were closed until about 8 a.m.
