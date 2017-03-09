Featured
Car crashes into office on Broadway
The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. The front of the vehicle smashed through the front window of Macdonald Youth Services at 555 Broadway. (Photo: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 10:28AM CST
A car crashed into the front of an office building on Broadway during the morning commute on Thursday.
The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. The front of the vehicle smashed through the front window of Macdonald Youth Services at 555 Broadway.
No one was in the office at the time, but someone was in the office beside it.
No word yet on whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.