Car discovered, search for missing man continues
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 1:34PM CST
Winnipeg police said the vehicle belonging to a missing 39-year-old man has been found.
Police announced Thursday that they have found Scott Hadath’s 2015 black Mini Cooper.
Hadath was last seen on June 5 when he left work at the Canadian Tire in Southdale in Winnipeg.
Police said the search for Hadath continues.