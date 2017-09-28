

Winnipeg police said the vehicle belonging to a missing 39-year-old man has been found.

Police announced Thursday that they have found Scott Hadath’s 2015 black Mini Cooper.

Hadath was last seen on June 5 when he left work at the Canadian Tire in Southdale in Winnipeg.

Police said the search for Hadath continues.