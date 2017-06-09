

There seems to be a market for the drug carfentanil in Winnipeg, according to police Chief Danny Smyth.

Smyth made the announcement at a Winnipeg Police Board meeting on Friday.

“It’s a little alarming to us that there seems to be market,” said Smyth.

“Primarily it’s being distributed, at least the carfentanil, in the form of blotter,” said Smyth. “Anybody that’s old enough to remember the 70s, that’s generally how LSD was distributed, very similar in that fashion it’s being distributed.”

Smyth added that the drug is so well-known that it already has a nickname.

“It’s literally already acquired the name of ‘drop dead,’ that’s how many of the drug dealers and users are referring to it,” he said.

Carfentanil is about 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and is meant to be a painkiller for large animals like elephants and rhinoceroses, according to Smyth.

Smyth said this is something police will continue to monitor and something police will continue to build public awareness around.