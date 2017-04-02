A tense day in southern Manitoba as hundreds of people banded together to fight against rising flood waters.

Sunday, the Town of Carman declared a state of emergency due to flooding from the Boyne River.

The town has a population of about 3,400.

Mayor Bob Mitchell said about 400 people are affected from the flood waters, and up to 40 homes have flooded basements.

The Carman water treatment plant also broke down. Mitchell said luckily the town is getting safe water to drink from a second source.

"I've been here for 35 years and I've never seen this kind of water backing up," said Mitchell. "We're just worried we won't be able to do anything until Mother Nature melts the ice."

The Pattersons settled along the Boyne River in Carman 13 years ago. They never imagined their home could be destined for devastation

"It makes me sick. I want to throw up, but what are you going to do," said homeowner Bernice Patterson.

Water turned some homes into virtual islands on Sunday. Flooding washed out roads and forced crews to build a dike along a major highway in town

Since early in the morning, hundreds of volunteers filled 15,000 sandbags. Another 15,000 are being brought in from surrounding communities.

Volunteers showed up at some of the hardest hit properties and laid sandbag to help keep homes dry.

“It's overwhelming," said volunteer Devin Veenendall. "We are trying to stop any damage."

The Pattersons are safe for now, but they know the worry isn't over yet. It's been an emotional time for the seniors on this street.

"They're horrified too, but what's happened is, and you can see maybe you can't see, the orientation of the dam is pointing right at us," said Russel Patterson, who was also celebrating his 78th birthday.

All the Pattersons can do now is watch and hope the water goes down.

The province is reminding people Sunday night to be watchful of local waterways, as flood conditions can develop quickly.

The province said people should avoid driving through moving water because currents can push vehicles off the road.

Prairie Rose School Division announced it had cancelled classes at Carman Collegiate and Carman Elementary School on Monday.