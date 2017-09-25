Caspian Construction is trying to prevent Canada Post from getting information related to the construction of the mail giant’s processing plant near Winnipeg’s airport.

In August, Canada Post filed a court claim asking for documents obtained by the RCMP as part of the Mounties probe into the mail plant built by Caspain.

In court records filed this month, Caspian says it’s opposing the release of the information. The construction firm says the evidence collected by RCMP should be disregarded and ignored. The court documents say RCMP statements needed to obtain search warrants contain “contentious” opinion and “ hearsay” in relation to allegations of a multi-million dollar fraud.

“In the result, Caspian submits there is no admissible evidentiary foundation for the interest asserted by CPC.”

The court brief also suggests the RCMP commercial crime unit in Winnipeg does not have the expertise to investigate large construction projects.

According to an email in the court brief, Manitoba prosecutors and RCMP are also fighting the release of the information over concerns it could impact the ongoing criminal probe and any future trial, as well as concerns over solicitor-client privilege.

In December 2014 Mounties raided Caspian Construction as part of the fraud investigation into the Downtown police headquarters. RCMP allege officers recovered two binders from Caspian’s office that had inflated invoices related to Canada Post’s processing facility. Canada Post has said it’s seeking the information to determine if it’s owed any money.

A court date has been set for December 5th.

No charges have been filed in relation to the ongoing criminal investigation and none of the allegations have been tested in court.