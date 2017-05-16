

CTV Winnipeg





A break-in at a Winnipeg animal shelter lead to damage, stolen medication and two cats to go missing.

D'Arcy Johnston, founder of D’Arcy's ARC Animal Rescue Center said he came in Tuesday morning to find smashed windows.

He said security camera footage showed a thief entered the shelter around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He said the person gained access to the centerr by breaking an upstairs window.

No money was taken. Johnston said it looked like the thief wanted drugs.

“We do not keep prescription or controlled substances on the premise here. Legally we can’t, but we have antibiotics that the animals need that are now missing,” Johnston said. “It’s going to cost us a few dollars to get this replaced.”

Johnston said he's concerned about two animals that are missing and the 150 others that heard the smashing of glass and other noises in the middle of the night.