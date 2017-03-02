

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire in a north end home Wednesday night.

Crews arrived at 328 Alfred Ave. to find a fire in the basement of a one-and-a-half storey house.

The fire appears to have started in the basement, officials say.

No one was in the house when fire crews arrived.

There is no estimate of damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.