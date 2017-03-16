Featured
Cause of West End fire under investigation
Crews were called to a two-storey home at 618 Langside Street Wednesday at 5:33 p.m. (Source: Simon Stones/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 6:31AM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a house fire in the city’s west end Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to a two-storey home at 618 Langside St. at 5:33 p.m.
There was no one in the house at the time of the fire.
The fire department says the fire started in the basement of the home.
There were no injuries.
There is no estimate of damages caused by the fire.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in Canada
- Cause of West End fire under investigation
- Manitoba eyes new tools to fight marijuana-impaired driving: minister
- Taxes to go up in all Winnipeg school divisions
- Job interview flap raises question of when to broach the salary talk