

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a house fire in the city’s west end Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a two-storey home at 618 Langside St. at 5:33 p.m.

There was no one in the house at the time of the fire.

The fire department says the fire started in the basement of the home.

There were no injuries.

There is no estimate of damages caused by the fire.