At the beginning of every school year, students are assigned a locker. And while they can lock it up tight, that will only keep other students out.

A 1999 Winnipeg School Division policy states lockers are division property, and administrators can search the students’ personal property inside. But what if that property is a password protected cell phone? Can it be searched?

"We don't have the policies to keep up with the technology," said Winnipeg School Division Trustee Mark Wasyliw.

He believes it's time to develop one. Wasyliw has introduced a motion to revise the division's search and seizure governance. He wants it to include policies and procedures on cell phone searches and seizures, privacy and information sharing with police, and staff privacy and personal cell phones.

"Right now, anything can happen," said Wasyliw. "There's really no direction from the school division. So we need to fill that vacuum. We need to put a policy in place."

A policy with a fair balance he says, between protecting students, and protecting their privacy. But some students say they don't want school officials looking through their phone for any reason.

"I think it's wrong," one high school student told CTV News. Grade 12 student Annie Johnston said, "I can see where people would have problems with that invasion of privacy. I guess I would have some concern with that too."

Wasyliw said the new policy must be compliant with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. But according to privacy lawyer Vivian Rachlis, that is an ever changing and evolving area of the law.

"We absolutely advise our clients, particularly our institutional clients, to tread very carefully in this area," said Rachlis. "We need to make our clients aware that what the state of the law may be today, may have developed further a year from now."

Nothing is written in stone. Wasyliw said it’s possible the policy may end up banning administrators from even attempting a phone search at all.

"This is as much about privacy, as it is about public safety," he said.

The motion will be introduced at the Winnipeg School Division board meeting Monday evening. The expectation is that a draft policy will be developed, and then brought to the community for consultation.