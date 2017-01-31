Winnipeg’s chair of public works wants to see if the city can find a better and cheaper way to clear snow.

Councillor Marty Morantz has asked department officials to find innovative ways for snow clearing, sanding and salting.

The City of Winnipeg found itself in a deficit position at year’s end, because snow operations cost nearly $19 million in December alone.

Over the last month several people complained about long waits to have their sidewalks cleared.

A report is expected in September.

Finance chair Scott Gillingham has also suggested the snow budget might have to be increased in the future.