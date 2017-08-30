It appears informing people about all of the changes in health care have a hefty price tag.

A freedom of information request obtained by the opposition NDP shows the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has budgeted $1.5 million dollars for the ad campaign "Healing our Health System."

The document says that figure might not be the final amount.

"These budgeted costs will be continuously examined as we go forward and the budget will continue to be refined according to the information the public requires."

The campaign is expected to roll out over a two-year period.

In April the Pallister government announced the closing of three emergency rooms in Winnipeg while consolidating services in an effort to trim costs and improve efficiency in the system.