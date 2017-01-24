

Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





Sidewalks in Winnipeg have been hit hard by a combination of ice and melting snow.

The winter warm up has created a batch of icy sidewalks, wet streets and bumpy back lanes.

“It's very rough and bumpy,” said Laura MacDougall, who tries avoiding driving through her Wolseley back lane. “You always wonder what it's doing to the underside of your car.”

It does not get any easier on foot, according Stephan Wolkey, who also lives in the Wolseley area.

"It’s like an ice rink on the sidewalks, it's not good for the kids," Wolkey added.

However dangerous they may be, slippery sidewalks do have advantages to some.

After a full day of kindergarten, 5-year-old Halen Samoleski is tuckered out, so his mom helps him out.

"We have a walk that is too far for him, so he walks or runs around for part of the way and then he can hop on the sled for the rest," said Jana Samoleski, as she dragged her son behind her in a sled.

Right now the City of Winnipeg is spot salting priority 1 and 2 streets. It is also spot sanding priority 3 streets.

The city asks people who come across hazardous conditions to call 311.