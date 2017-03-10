

CTV Winnipeg





Flight paths over Winnipeg could be changing and Thursday night, city residents were invited to hear more about it.

"Some people may notice aircraft in different locations than they did before. So an aircraft that might have been slightly east of them, might be slightly west of them,” Jonathan Bagg, spokesperson for Nav Canada.

Nav Canada is proposing new flight routes, which would be about three minutes shorter, saving time and fuel.

It says that could, in turn, eliminate 800-metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

The neighbourhoods affected would be Headlingley, East Kildonan, and St. Norbert.

In response to concerns about more noise, Bagg said planes are noisiest on takeoff and during the final stages of landing.

"So, in the instances when planes tend to be the loudest, there's not a lot of change. Most of the change is happening farther away from the airport, as airplanes are approaching the airport."

The new flight paths would use satellite-positioning technology that essentially acts as a GPS for airplanes.