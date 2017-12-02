

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: RCMP confirmed Sunday afternoon that charges have been laid in connection to the shooting.

RCMP are investigating after an early morning shooting that left three people injured in hospital, one in critical condition.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a report of a shooting at a home on Royal Road North around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators have charged 18-year-old Gary Joseph McIvor with attempted murder and 19-year-old Mateo Roulette with three counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two suspects are asked to not approach them but to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.