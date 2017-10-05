

CTV Winnipeg





Three people were hurt after a car collided with a pickup truck parked at the side of a road in the R.M. of Stanley, Manitoba. The RCMP alleges the driver of the car was texting behind the wheel.

It happened Monday evening, after a pickup truck pulled to the side of Road 33 West, RCMP said. The 47-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger got out of the truck to capture a runaway donkey. They were getting back into the truck, when they notice a fast-moving car heading towards them.

Police said the man tried to get the attention of the car driver so he would slow down and give them room, but the car crashed into the truck, causing the pickup to hit the 17-year-old boy. He was then thrown into the ditch.

Police said the boy, who lives in the R.M. of Stanley, was seriously injured but will survive. Both the driver of the truck, who is from Morden, and the driver of car were also hurt.

Investigators believe the driver of the car, also a resident of the R.M. of Stanley, was texting. Police said he was also driving with a suspended license, and police are still determining what charges he will be facing.

In a statement, Tara Seel, RCMP media relations officer, said driving requires a person’s fill attention. “Distracted driving can have a very serious consequences,” she said.

RCMP continue to investigate.