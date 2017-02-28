Featured
Charges stayed in St. Georges double homicide
Mounties were called Feb. 28 to a home in the small community of St. Georges.Two male victims, ages 35 and 43, died.
Charges have been stayed against a man accused in a double homicide in a small Manitoba community.
Mounties were called Feb. 28 to a home in the small community of St. Georges.
Two male victims, ages 35 and 43, died. RCMP did not identify the men.
Jason Andrew Bruyere, from Fort Alexander, Man. was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder and numerous weapon-related charges.
However, March 3 court documents show the Crown filed a stay of proceedings in the case.
