

CTV Winnipeg





A crash involving a stolen vehicle Friday morning sent four people to hospital, one with serious injuries.

Police said they were called to the collision at around 2:50 a.m. in the 5000 block of Roblin Boulevard near Hartsone Road.

Police said a stolen 2007 Saturn VUE was driving at a high speed westbound on Roblin Boulevard near Dieppe Road. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and eventually stop in an eastbound lane.

Two men and two women were taken to hospital with various injuries. One woman was seriously injured.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6271.