It appears a permanent detour could be built to deal with flooding instead of raising Highway 75 in Morris.

Morris Mayor Gavin Van Der Linde says he's been told the province is eyeing a cheaper option of paving Highway 246 east of Morris when flooding shuts down 75.

Van Der Linde says project managers have said raising Highway 75 could artificially flood property east of town and alleviating that would push up costs.

He says raising 75 could cost $200 million compared to $100 million for the detour.

The mayor says he's disappointed by the news, he says businesses in Morris suffer when traffic is rerouted around town.

Manitoba's infrastructure minister is expected to provide more details Thursday.

The previous NDP government promised to raise the highway.