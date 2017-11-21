Improvements to child care and child welfare are two of the key pledges in the province's speech from the throne.

The 14 page document says a new early learning and child care strategy will be launched to create new spaces and reduce wait times. The speech says a new law will be introduced to "reduce red tape" for early childhood educators and focus on home based daycares, businesses and schools. Incentives will also be introduced to encourage more private spaces.

The Pallister Government is also promising a new law that would make it easier for guardians to take custody of children in the care of CFS.

Cost cutting provisions are contained in the speech as well.

There is a pledge to review snow clearing and road maintenance services with municipalities to avoid duplication of services.

"We have to look at where municipalities shine," said Premier Brian Pallister.

Another key pledge that could impact government workers is a new public service transformation strategy aimed at improving outcomes according to the speech.

"It's about getting the most out of your team," said Pallister.

Other promises include: