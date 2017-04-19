Featured
Child death being investigated at Garden Hill First Nation
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 5:50PM CST
RCMP said officers are investigating a child's death on Garden Hill First Nation.
There’s no word on how old the child was or how the death happened.
RCMP said they will release more information Thursday.
More to come.
