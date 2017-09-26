

CTV Winnipeg





A child pornography investigation in Switzerland has led to the arrest of a man in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Service said on June 27, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE Unit) received a call from investigators from Cantonal Police of Aargau in Switzerland that they traced an IP address to Winnipeg.

Investigators executed a search warrant in the St. James area of the city on Monday, where numerous electronic devices were seized.

Police said pictures and video showing child sexual abuse images were found while investigators were on scene.

Police arrested 24-year-old Robert Glenn Winterburn at his workplace on Monday.

Winterburn has been charged with a number of child porn offences. He remains in police custody.