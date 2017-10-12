Daniel Kamenicky was a popular children’s entertainer, an education assistant, and a man with a dark secret: he was downloading child pornography.

For nearly two decades, Kamenicky worked in Winnipeg as a magician under the name "Dan the Magic Man."

But Winnipeg police got a tip from the National Centre For Missing And Exploited Children that a local I.P. address was being used to upload photos and videos of child pornography. Police launched an investigation, and in August of 2016 Kamenicky was arrested.

"He recognizes the harm this has created to the community," said Kamenicky's lawyer Dan Manning. "And (he) is remorseful."

Kamenicky earlier pleaded guilty to one count of possessing and another count of making child pornography. At his sentencing hearing Thursday, court heard Kamenicky had downloaded tens of thousands of images, and videos provincial court Judge Sid Lerner described as "gut wrenching."

Kamenicky also videotaped girls at the playground. But Kamenicky's lawyer says his client stresses that "he didn't touch any child."

But in his ruling, Judge Lerner said "I find that each image and video represents complicity in the degradation of the children in the image and video." And he said it was akin to being a party to these offences.

The Crown had requested a 6 year sentence, and the defence wanted 3 years in prison.

Judge Lerner sentenced Kamenicky to five years behind bars.

With credit for the time he has already spent in custody, he will have to serve another three years and four months.

When Kamenicky is released, will be subject to a number of conditions. He'll be prohibited from going to a public park or swimming pool for 10 years. He's also been given a lifetime ban from going to schools and daycares, or working with people under the age of 16. Authorities can also check his computers up to three times a month for the rest of his life.