A massive snow storm headed for Manitoba on Christmas Day could hamper holiday travel.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said Winnipeg could get hit with up 30 centimeters of snow, with larger amounts along the Canada-United States border and southeastern Manitoba.

Phillips said official weather warnings could begin as early as Saturday. He expects the storm will arrive in Manitoba on Christmas night.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said it’s always planning for scenarios like this, but warns travellers flights could delayed.

“If it’s a big storm, it will certainly slow things down,” said WAA spokesperson Tyler MacAfee.

MacAfee said travellers should check with their airline or look at the WAA website to find out the status of their flight.

If you’re headed to the airport, MacAfee suggests giving yourself plenty of time.

“Get here, get here early,” he said.

Meantime, CAA Manitoba said significant snowfall means Manitoba should check weather conditions and prepare alternative plans if visiting friends and family out of town this weekend.

“The best thing to do if a blizzard hits is to avoid all non-essential travel,” said CAA spokesperson Erika Miller in a news release. “Your family wants you to be safe. It’s far better to miss out on a dinner or Boxing Day sale than get stuck in an emergency situation on the side of the road.”

If travelling during the storm, CAA suggests planning your trip and sharing your route intended route with someone you know.



Other tips from CAA include:

-keep a fully charged cell phone and pack a car charger

-keep sand, salt, or non-clumping kitty litter on hand in case you get stuck for traction

-carry an emergency roadside kit

-if you get stuck, stay with your vehicle

-don’t waste energy shoveling, call for help and use emergency flares to make sure passing vehicles can see you

-stay warm by moving occasionally and running the car engine for 10 minutes every half hour, as long as your exhaust pipe isn’t blocked by snow or ice, which could cause carbon monoxide to seep into your car