The town of Churchill is dealing spring flooding after above-average snowfall this past winter added to already high water levels.

In March, the town was hit by two major blizzards that dumped a massive amount of snow this past winter. The storms blocked transportation in to the town, causing a temporary food shortage as train and plane shipments were unable to get in.

Water set to be released from the Missi Falls Control Structure, which regulates the amount of water out of Southern Indian Lake, will result in record-high flows on the Churchill River and flooding in the Goose Creek area, town officials said in a news release.

The town advises people to take precautions around the river this spring.

Water levels in the town are currently around 175,000 cubic feet per second. The river is expected to peak June 3, at around 200,000 cfs.

PR 636 (Launch Road) has water topping the road in two locations and travel is not recommended. #BeSafe — Town of Churchill (@TownofChurchill) May 28, 2017

Town officials, along with Manitoba Hydro and the provincial Indigenous and Municipal Relations department are working together to monitor the situation and provide services.

The town’s water supply is being maintained, although the road to the water pumphouse has flooded, blocking access. Technicians are being helicoptered in daily to maintain it, the town said.

Manitoba Hydro is raising the dyke level around the pumphouse with sandbags.

Although flows are increasing, water levels are decreasing as ice leaves the river, the town said.

FLOODING IN GOOSE CREEK

Some cottages and homes are at risk of flooding in the Goose Creek Cottage Subdivision.

Ricci O’Connor has a cabin in Goose Creek. Thursday evening, she watched the rising water level approach her cabin and left around 10 p.m.

At about 4:30 a.m. Friday, she got a call from a neighbour telling her that the water had risen much higher.

O’Connor drove back out to her cabin to find six inches of water inside. A front-end loader was brought in to get four skidoos that were submerged.

On Sunday, the water has started to subside, said O’Connor. “We’re hoping for the best that this is the end of it and we can start drying things out a bit. And cleaning up the mess behind.”

With files from Sarah Plowman