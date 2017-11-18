A citizen journalism website serving Winnipeg neighbourhoods over the past six years is going offline next month.

Noah Erenberg is the organizer and editor of Community News Commons. Erenberg tells CTV News the site won’t be active after Dec. 8.

“We need to think of more ways to utilize resources, like the community we built with CNC and look at ways at making a bigger impact,” he said in phone call Saturday.

The grassroots public media project was funded by the Winnipeg Foundation and U.S. based Knight Foundation between 2011 and 2014.

Erenberg said after that the Winnipeg Foundation decided to continue the website and program, but the media and philanthropic landscape has changed and it’s time to evolve.

Erenberg said more than 1000 people registered to the site, and over the years at any given time between 25 and 60 people have actively been involved in the project.

He said budget was not an issue and called the decision to shut down the site based on a “number of different factors,” including the fact he’s also moving to a new job.

He said 2018 will be used as a planning year to figure out how the project will evolve.

“I don’t know if it will be a journalism project or something else. I have a feeling storytelling will be a part, but what form is yet to be seen,” he said.

“It gave a voice to citizens in Winnipeg. It allowed them to tell stories from the neighbourhoods that were meaningful to them and their community. That doesn’t end just because a news site is evolving.”