City approves bylaw to expand urban beekeeping
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 10:14AM CST
Bees could soon be buzzing in backyards across Winnipeg.
City hall's Planning Property & Development has approved a new bylaw to expand urban beekeeping to all zoning districts.
Right now beekeeping is permitted downtown and in agriculture areas.
Property owners would require a permit and have a six foot high fence with a secured gate.
The new bylaw still needs to be ratified by city council.