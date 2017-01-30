

CTV Winnipeg





The city might study the prospects of installing solar power garbage and recycling compactors in Transcona.

Winnipeg's innovation committee will be asked to study the costs and benefits of placing the bins in high traffic areas on a pilot project basis.

The Transcona BIZ is hoping to add 20 garbage and recycling compactors in ten locations at a cost of $100,000.

It says the bins would significantly cut down on the number of pickups required.

The Biz says 1,000 cities worldwide have them including Kenora.