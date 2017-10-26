

Winnipeg police warned drivers to stay off bridges amid reports of “hazardous ice conditions” and multiple crashes on Thursday night.

The city said a number of bridges were temporarily closed until city trucks could salt the icy roads. After four hours, all bridges were sanded and reopened.

Approximately 15 different locations, 14 of which were bridges, were the scene of collisions involving 97 vehicles.

Police officials said that nine people, including two infants, were transported to hospital in stable condition. Countless people declined medical treatment for minor injuries.

Approximately 30 police units were required to manage all the incidents.

The city said crews were out all day Thursday, and it had 12 pieces of equipment out spreading salt.

The city and police are asking drivers to be aware of road conditions.

With the onset of temps below freezing that slower speeds, longer stopping distances and increased caution will be necessary for safe travel — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 27, 2017