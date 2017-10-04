Featured
City clamps down on credit cards for councillors
The changes come after Coun. Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) had his card suspended for charging 600 personal items worth $57,000 in 2015 and 2016 to his city issued card. (File image)
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 8:53AM CST
The city is strengthening the rules around the use of credit cards by Winnipeg city councillors.
The changes come after Coun. Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) had his card suspended for charging 600 personal items worth $57,000 in 2015 and 2016 to his city issued card.
Some of the charges included an X-box, a meal at a Japanese steakhouse and groceries.
The city’s governance committee will vote on clearer rules going forward.
From now on any personal expenses accidentally put on a card must be paid back immediately. The city clerk must also suspend a councillor’s card privileges if they knowingly use it for personal reasons.