The city is strengthening the rules around the use of credit cards by Winnipeg city councillors.

The changes come after Coun. Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) had his card suspended for charging 600 personal items worth $57,000 in 2015 and 2016 to his city issued card.

Some of the charges included an X-box, a meal at a Japanese steakhouse and groceries.

The city’s governance committee will vote on clearer rules going forward.

From now on any personal expenses accidentally put on a card must be paid back immediately. The city clerk must also suspend a councillor’s card privileges if they knowingly use it for personal reasons.