The mayor's inner circle is not yet ready to kill the extension of Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Following a botched consultation process, people living south of Wilkes were outraged to learn about the highway that would run south of Wilkes Avenue, right through their neighbourhood.

Charleswood councillor Marty Morantz tabled a motion to eliminate what he calls a rogue route, opting instead to twin Wilkes.

But in a five to two vote Mayor Brian Bowman's Executive Policy Committee decided to delay the matter for two weeks.

Councillors expressed a desire to pour over information provided by residents opposing the southern alignment.

Morantz implored the committee to vote now and was one of two councillors against a delay including Councillor Mike Pagtakhan.