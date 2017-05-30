Winnipeg's Public Works Committee has endorsed a safety plan to better protect bus drivers and passengers.

A pilot project testing driver shields on six buses will be done this year. An advisory committee to flush out future measures and an awareness campaign encouraging riders and others to report issues will also be launched.

The Winnipeg Police Service also promised to work with transit to crack down on problem passengers.

The addition of security staff to ride buses and check for fare evaders will be considered in the 2018 budget process.

The report was called for following the February murder of driver Irvine Fraser.

Police said Fraser was stabbed to death by a passenger at a bus stop on the University of Manitoba campus.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.