Taxpayer money could be shifted around to help True North Square.

The mayor's Executive Policy Committee will consider reallocating nearly $17.6 million of city and provincial funds for streetscaping and skywalks near the mega project.

The money was supposed to be used for other spaces in the downtown Sports Hospitality and Entertainment District.

EPC will also vote on funding one-third of True North Square's $9 million public plaza with a tax grant.

The mayor's inner circle will discuss the plan on Wednesday.