City could rake in $3.3M through ramped-up sponsorship program
A file image shows Esplanade Riel. (Dan Timmerman/CTV)
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 10:17AM CST
It appears the city could be selling naming rights to just about anything.
In a new report, city officials predict Winnipeg could net $3.3 million over the next five years by ramping up its sponsorship program.
Naming rights for dog parks, golf courses, libraries and events like the Santa Claus parade are on the list.
Even smaller items, such as dog waste bag dispensers and semi-automatic defibrillators, are mentioned.
The city’s community services committee will consider the business plan next week.
