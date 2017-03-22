Featured
City council green lights tax grants for True North Square
Part of the deal includes $3.2 million for the $9 million public plaza portion of the project. The province is being asked to foot the rest of the bill. (File Image)
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 11:33AM CST
City council has officially approved tax grants for True North Square.
Part of the deal includes $3.2 million for the $9 million public plaza portion of the project. The province is being asked to foot the rest of the bill.
The funds are future property taxes that will be generated by the $400 million development. Another $17 million is earmarked for skywalks and streetscaping.
Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) voted against the plan. He said True North Sports and Entertainment is a wealthy company, and the city is already dealing with a $9.5 million deficit due to snow removal costs.
