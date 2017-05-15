People are being forced to dodge traffic or walk long distances to cross a section of Main Street between McKay Drive and Chief Peguis Trail, according to city councillor Ross Eadie.

Eadie, the councillor for the area, said a collision involving a pedestrian Sunday morning in that section of Main Street highlights the need for the installation of a new pedestrian corridor.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car.

The man remains in hospital and has been upgraded to stable condition.

Winnipeg police said an investigation determined he ran westbound across Main Street when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.

Eadie said installing a controlled pedestrian crossing at Seaforth Avenue and Main Street would give pedestrians a safe route to cross the busy street to access bus stops and businesses on either side of the road.

"It needs to be a safe crossing," said Eadie. "It's not a safe crossing right now."

Controlled crossings at Chief Peguis Trail and McKay Drive are separated by about one kilometre.

The city studied the issue in 2015 but determined a controlled crossing wasn't warranted because not enough pedestrians use the area.

Eadie plans to continue looking into the issue.