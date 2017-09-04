

CTV Winnipeg





Coun. Jenny Gerbasi (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) wants the city to crack down on illegal surface parking lots in the West Broadway area, according to a city report.

The report stated that the surface lots “have been a longstanding issue in the West Broadway area” and “are a blight on the neighbourhood streetscape.”

It also said the space could be used for better options, such as housing.

The West Broadway Community Organization has also raised concerns with parking lots in the neighbourhood.

The report said the city is planning to report back to the community within 120 days regarding an inventory of illegal surface parking lots in West Broadway, and an enforcement strategy and timelines to ensure the parking lots comply with zoning bylaws.

Gerbasi told CTV News that there are "a large number" of unimproved gravel parking lots that likely aren't properly zoned and are having a negative impact on the area.

"It's really impeding the redevelopment of the neighbourhood," she said.

She said the problem is that the owner of the lots are making money off of them without investing any money into the land, which is preventing other developments from popping up.