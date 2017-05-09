Six Winnipeg city councillors are demanding sweeping security changes aboard buses.

The councillors said the city is dragging its heels on a report due this month looking at transit safety.

They plan to table a motion for the creation of a transit security police force. They want fare evaders fined, and want collection of fares taken out of the hands of drivers, due to concerns about confrontations.

The plan also includes monthly assault reports to council and financial penalties for the city's transit director based on the number of customer service complaints.

It's unclear how much all of this would cost taxpayers.

Councillors Jeff Browaty, Janice Lukes, Shawn Dobson, Jason Schreyer, Ross Eadie and Russ Wyatt will put forward their motion at this month’s council meeting.

Winnipeg bus drivers have been very vocal about safety since driver Irvine Fraser was murdered on the job in February.