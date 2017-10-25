

Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg





Two city councillors want to silence noise coming from outdoor patios and bars.

Mike Pagtakhan and Jenny Gerbasi are calling for restrictions on noise coming from patios, restaurants, microbreweries and bars between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The councillors say noise overnight has a detrimental effect on people living in the area.

They want the city to report back in four months with how new rules could be enforced.

A motion tabled at Council says provincial liquor licenses do not govern excessive noise issues.