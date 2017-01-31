

Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is temporarily grounding plans to draft a bylaw regulation for drones.

Transport Canada is set to release new regulations for average users of the unmanned vehicles. City officials have been working on a bylaw on the sale and distribution of drones after concerns were raised about privacy and safety.

However, they now want to hold off until Ottawa unveils its new rules first.

Currently, Transport Canada has strict rules for commercial operators, but only guidelines for avid users.