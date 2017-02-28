

The Canadian Press





The City of Winnipeg says it doesn't anticipate any properties will need sandbagging on the weekend, despite a projected significant rise in the Red River in the coming days.

The province has indicated the Red will come up by as much as three metres toward the end of this week due to recent warm weather.

The city says the increase is well within its standard operating protocol for high water.

The Manitoba government's first spring flood forecast – released yesterday – said the risk of flooding this year in southern regions of the province is moderate to major.