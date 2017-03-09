The city could be set to cancel or delay some infrastructure projects in order to shore up its bottom line.

Facing a $9.5 million shortfall for 2017 because of snow removal, several cost cutting measures are being implemented.

A review of capital projects is underway, according to a report to the finance committee, to see which ones can be “postponed” or “reprioritized.”

A hiring freeze for departments, along with savings targets, will be established. The hiring freeze won’t apply to frontline employees, specifically police officers, firefighters, paramedics and Winnipeg Transit operators.

A wage freeze for non-union staff and management is also expected. Discretionary spending on travel and external consultants will be scaled back too.

Savings targets have been outlined for all departments and utilities below: