Featured
City enacts hiring freeze to make up $9.5M shortfall caused by December snow
Facing a $9.5 million shortfall for 2017 because of snow removal, several cost cutting measures are being implemented. (File image)
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 10:23AM CST
The city could be set to cancel or delay some infrastructure projects in order to shore up its bottom line.
Facing a $9.5 million shortfall for 2017 because of snow removal, several cost cutting measures are being implemented.
A review of capital projects is underway, according to a report to the finance committee, to see which ones can be “postponed” or “reprioritized.”
A hiring freeze for departments, along with savings targets, will be established. The hiring freeze won’t apply to frontline employees, specifically police officers, firefighters, paramedics and Winnipeg Transit operators.
A wage freeze for non-union staff and management is also expected. Discretionary spending on travel and external consultants will be scaled back too.
READ MORE: Snow removal pushes 2016 city deficit to $6.2 million
Savings targets have been outlined for all departments and utilities below:
|
Department
|
Base Expenditures*
|
Reduction Target
|
Tax Supported
|
Assessment & Taxation
|
$12,013,521
|
$277,429
|
Audit
|
$1,323,818
|
$30,571
|
Chief Administrative Offices
|
$4,080,889
|
$94,240
|
City Clerks
|
$4,322,281
|
$99,815
|
Corporate Finance
|
$8,405,922
|
$194,119
|
Community Services
|
$52,233,257
|
$1,206,228
|
Council
|
$1,846,219
|
$42,635
|
Corporate Services
|
$28,957,090
|
$668,709
|
Mayor’s Office
|
$1,115,777
|
$25,767
|
Planning Property Development
|
$30,764,756
|
$710,454
|
Public Works
|
$150,790,776
|
$3,482,227
|
Garbage Collection
|
$20,531,564
|
$474,137
|
Legal Services
|
$2,891,393
|
$66,771
|
Office Policy Development & Strategic Initiatives
|
$779,535
|
$18,002
|
Tax Supported
|
$320,056,798
|
$7,391,104
|
Transit Subsidy
|
$91,321,458
|
$2,108,896
|
Tax Supported Total
|
$411,378,256
|
$9,500,000
|
Transit Fund
|
$182,642,916
|
$4,217,791
|
Provincial Cost Sharing
|
$91,321,458
|
$2,108,895
|
Transit Subsidy Total
|
$91,321,458
|
$2,108,896
|
Utilities
|
Waterworks
|
$81,401,479
|
$1,743,638
|
Sewage Disposal
|
$110,886,122
|
$2,375,205
|
Solid Waste
|
$41,136,672
|
$881,157
|
Self-Supporting Utilities Total
|
$233,424,273
|
$5,000,000
|
Grand Total
|
$644,802,529
|
$14,500,000