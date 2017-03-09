The city could be set to cancel or delay some infrastructure projects in order to shore up its bottom line.

Facing a $9.5 million shortfall for 2017 because of snow removal, several cost cutting measures are being implemented.

A review of capital projects is underway, according to a report to the finance committee, to see which ones can be “postponed” or “reprioritized.”

A hiring freeze for departments, along with savings targets, will be established. The hiring freeze won’t apply to frontline employees, specifically police officers, firefighters, paramedics and Winnipeg Transit operators.

A wage freeze for non-union staff and management is also expected. Discretionary spending on travel and external consultants will be scaled back too.

Savings targets have been outlined for all departments and utilities below:

Department

Base Expenditures*

Reduction Target

Tax Supported

Assessment & Taxation

$12,013,521

$277,429

Audit

$1,323,818

$30,571

Chief Administrative Offices

$4,080,889

$94,240

City Clerks

$4,322,281

$99,815

Corporate Finance

$8,405,922

$194,119

Community Services

$52,233,257

$1,206,228

Council

$1,846,219

$42,635

Corporate Services

$28,957,090

$668,709

Mayor’s Office

$1,115,777

$25,767

Planning Property Development

$30,764,756

$710,454

Public Works

$150,790,776

$3,482,227

Garbage Collection

$20,531,564

$474,137

Legal Services

$2,891,393

$66,771

Office Policy Development & Strategic Initiatives

$779,535

$18,002

Tax Supported

$320,056,798

$7,391,104

Transit Subsidy

$91,321,458

$2,108,896

Tax Supported Total

$411,378,256

$9,500,000

Transit Fund

$182,642,916

$4,217,791

Provincial Cost Sharing

$91,321,458

$2,108,895

Transit Subsidy Total

$91,321,458

$2,108,896

Utilities

Waterworks

$81,401,479

$1,743,638

Sewage Disposal

$110,886,122

$2,375,205

Solid Waste

$41,136,672

$881,157

Self-Supporting Utilities Total

$233,424,273

$5,000,000

Grand Total

$644,802,529

$14,500,000