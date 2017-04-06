

The city wants to improve and connect several recreation and leisure facilities near Grant Park Shopping Centre and turn the area into a year-round community campus.

The site, on land west of the mall between Grant Avenue and Taylor Avenue, currently includes the Pan Am Pool, the Charles A. Barbour Indoor Arena and outdoor soccer fields.

The City of Winnipeg will hold an open house at Pan Am Pool Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to gather input on the Grant Park Recreation Campus Master Plan and Feasibility Study.

Ideas the city has for the site include a modernized indoor arena, open green spaces, community gardens and a new public library to replace the existing River Heights Library.

For more details, visit the City of Winnipeg website.