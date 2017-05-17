Winnipeg could soon prohibit smoking on outdoor patios.

Property and Development Chair John Orlikow said councillors are considering a move towards a ban. However, Orlikow said no decisions would be made without a public hearing first to get opinions from groups like the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

The City of Regina is currently in the process of banning smoking on patios.

Winnipeg eyed a similar move a few years ago, but did not act.

The city was one of the first major centres to ban smoking in indoor places more than a decade ago.