City gives update on fight against rooming houses near U of M
Masters students in the City Planning program at the University of Manitoba present their preliminary findings to Fort Richmond residents Jan. 11, 2017.
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 11:44AM CST
Residents living near the University of Manitoba gathered to hear what the city has done to tackle the issue of illegal rooming houses in their neighborhood.
South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes sent out an invitation, calling people hear a two-year progress report detailing efforts to combat the problem.
Lukes has pushed the city to deal with the issue.
An illegal rooming house is a residence that is classified as a single family dwelling that has been converted into a house with multiple units on a room-by-room basis.
Many students rent these units.
Lukes has called the houses “unsafe” and said neighbours have complained about lack of upkeep on the properties, uncut lawns, snowy driveways and uncollected mail.
In January, graduate students in the city planning program at the University of Manitoba released their recommendations after a four-month study focusing on the Fort Richmond and University Heights neighbourhoods.
Suggestions from students included government-mandated affordable housing, improved transportation, construction of secondary suites and an improved home stay program.
The students presented their findings to Lukes at a community meeting at the end of January. The meeting Saturday will discuss some of the students’ recommendations.
